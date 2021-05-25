Published: - May 25, 2021

Tasnim – Mehdi Tartar stepped down from his role as Payakn football team head coach.

On Monday, the Disciplinary Committee of Iran Football Federation handed a 3-0 defeat to Paykan after the team made six substitutions during a match against Saipa last week.

Tartar announced his resignation in protest to the decision.

“I feel like I can't work anymore and need some rest. I will come back and say my words,” Tartar posted on his Instagram account.