Mehdi Tartar No Longer Paykan Coach: IPL
Tasnim – Mehdi Tartar stepped down from his role as Payakn football team head coach.
On Monday, the Disciplinary Committee of Iran Football Federation handed a 3-0 defeat to Paykan after the team made six substitutions during a match against Saipa last week.
Tartar announced his resignation in protest to the decision.
“I feel like I can't work anymore and need some rest. I will come back and say my words,” Tartar posted on his Instagram account.
