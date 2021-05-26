Published: - May 26, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian national football team players along with coaching staff received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

The team have started the training in Tehran for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran will depart for Bahrain on May 31. The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet Hong Kong on June 3 and play Bahrain four days later.

Dragan Skocic’s team are scheduled to face Cambodia and Iraq on June 11 and 15, respectively in Group C.

Iran are third with six points in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents.

Iraq are top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.