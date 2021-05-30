Published: - May 30, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan has reportedly been linked with a move to South Korean team Ulsan Hyundai.

The 27-year-old defender had been previously linked with Qatari club Al-Ahli.

Kannani joined Persepolis in 2019 from Machine Sazi and won the Iran Professional League in his first season.

He was a member of Persepolis football team who qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League final, where the Iranian team lost to Ulsan Hyundai from 2-1.

Now, Iranian media reports suggest that he has received an offer from the South Korean team.