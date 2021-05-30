Persepolis Defender Kanaani Linked with Ulsan Hyundai: Report
Tasnim – Persepolis football team defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan has reportedly been linked with a move to South Korean team Ulsan Hyundai.
The 27-year-old defender had been previously linked with Qatari club Al-Ahli.
Kannani joined Persepolis in 2019 from Machine Sazi and won the Iran Professional League in his first season.
He was a member of Persepolis football team who qualified for the 2020 AFC Champions League final, where the Iranian team lost to Ulsan Hyundai from 2-1.
Now, Iranian media reports suggest that he has received an offer from the South Korean team.
Comments powered by CComment