Published: - Jun 01, 2021

Tasnim – Iran football team midfielder Saman Ghoddos will miss the first match against Hong Kong football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Ghoddos didn’t participate in Iran’s training camp since he had to stay in England with his club Brantford for the Championship play-off final.

He will be absent in Iran’s first match.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet Jong Kong on Thursday.

Iran will also meet Bahrain on June 7.

Dragan Skocic’s team will play Cambodia and Iraq on June 11 and 15, respectively.