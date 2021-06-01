Published: - Jun 01, 2021

Tehran Times - Cesare Prandelli assistant in UEFA Euro 2012 Gabriele Pin will travel to Iran next week to start his job as Esteghlal technical advisor.

Esteghlal coach Farhad Majidi announced that via a post on his Instagram account.

The Iranian top-flight club had already announced that they would sign a contract with Italian coach Angelo Alessio.

Pin started his playing career in Juventus in 1979 and played as a midfielder in Parma, Lazio and Piacenza.

He served as assistant in Italian teams Parma, Fiorentina and Genoa. The 59-year-old coach also worked as assistant in Galatasaray, Valencia and Emirati team Al Nasr.

Majidi has said the Italian will work at Esteghlal as advisor until the end of the season and sit on the bench as assistant in the next season in Iran Professional League.