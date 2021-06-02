Published: - Jun 02, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic said the club has failed to fulfill its financial commitment.

Radosevic has returned to Croatia for vacations after the Iran Professional League was halted due to 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

“I’m not sure about my future in Persepolis. The club has failed to fulfil its financial commitment,” Rado said.

The Croat joined Persepolis from Hungarian team Debrecen in 2016 but has not regularly played for the team over the past five years.