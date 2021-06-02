Published: - Jun 02, 2021

Tasnim – Jordanian referee Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh was chosen to officiate the match between Iran and Hong Kong in Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The match will be held in Arad’s Al Muharraq Stadium on Thursday.

Adham Makhadmeh will be assisted by his countrymen Ahmad Moannes Al Roalle and Mohammad Mustafa Al Kalaf.

Iran is third in the standings on six points, five adrift of leader Iraq. Bahrain sits second on nine points.