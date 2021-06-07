Published: - Jun 07, 2021

PLDC - Reports from Iranian media outlets indicate that Esteghlal FC is seeking to sign striker Reza Ghoochannejhad.

The Tehran-based club is eyeing to sign the 33-year-old forward in the summer.

The rumor is also spreading in Saudi media outlets as Esteghlal and Al-Hilal will face in the knock-out round of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Goochannejhad is currently playing for PEC Zwolle of the Netherlands and has reportedly shown signs of his interest to play in Iranian football in the final years of his professional career.