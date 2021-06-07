$1.6m Allocated to Iran Football Federation
Financial Tribune - The Plan and Budget Organization has allocated 400 billion rials ($1.66 million) to the Football Federation of Iran to support the national football team’s bid for attending FIFA World Cup.
According to Hadi Jafarinejad, a PBO official, the funding has been envisioned in the Budget Law for the Fiscal 2021-22.
“Of the total sum, 200 billion rials [$833,333] will come from the budget of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and 200 billion rials from other budgetary sections,” he was quoted as saying by Mehr News Agency.
