Published: - Jun 08, 2021

Tasnim – Milad Sarlak and Aref Gholami were invited to Iran national football team.

Iran iconic midfielder Vahid Amiri sustained a foot injury in the match against Bahrain Monday night.

Amiri will miss the following two matches against Cambodia and Iraq in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Hence, Iran coach Dragan Skocic invited two new players Sarlak and Gholami to Team Melli.

Kamal Kamyabinia, another Iran midfielder, had previously returned to Tehran for treatment.