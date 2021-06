Published: - Jun 09, 2021

Tasnim – Italian giant AS Roma has set its sight on signing Iran international forward Sardar Azmoun.

The Zenit St. Petersburg striker was named as the best player of the Russian Premier Liga in the 2020-2021 season.

Now, the Iranian forward has caught the eyes of Roma, Corriere dello Sport reported.

Azmoun had already been linked with a move to Lazio and Dortmund.

Azmoun scored two goals against Bahrain Monday night in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.