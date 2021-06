Published: - Jun 10, 2021

Tasnim – Qatar Stars League Al-Gharafa is reportedly going to sign Esteghlal prodigy Mehdi Ghayedi.

Qatari newspaper Al-Sharq reported that the club will sign the Iranian international midfielder in the summer.

Ghayedi had already been linked with Qatari giants Al-Duhail and Al-Sadd.

According to the daily, Al-Gharafa also wants to hire former Esteghlal coach Andrea Stramaccioni.