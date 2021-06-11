Published: - Jun 11, 2021

Tasnim – Iran and Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand has been linked with a move to Portuguese top-flight football club Portimonense.

The Portuguese media reports suggest that the Primeira Liga side is going to sign the 26-year-old goalie in the summer.

Portimonense Sporting Clube is headed by former Sanat Naft Abadan coach Paulo Sergio.

Iranian winger Jafar Salmai is a member of the team.

Portimonense, based in Portimao, was founded in 1914.