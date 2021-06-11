Payam Niazmand Linked with Portimonense
Tasnim – Iran and Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand has been linked with a move to Portuguese top-flight football club Portimonense.
The Portuguese media reports suggest that the Primeira Liga side is going to sign the 26-year-old goalie in the summer.
Portimonense Sporting Clube is headed by former Sanat Naft Abadan coach Paulo Sergio.
Iranian winger Jafar Salmai is a member of the team.
Portimonense, based in Portimao, was founded in 1914.
