Published: - Jun 12, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic is very happy with his team’s performance against Cambodia.

Iran defeated Cambodia 10-0 at Group C of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 on Friday.

“First, I would like to congratulate my players because they played very well. Our team are a better team than Cambodia and we ended the match as we expected. I enjoyed my team’s performance but in such games, there is a feeling of sympathy due to our weak opponent,” Skocic said.

“The game against Cambodia is over and from now on we think about the match against Iraq. The tournament has not yet finished for us. We respect Iraq and I hope my team play as they played against Hong Kong, Bahrain and Cambodia in their previous matches,” the Croat added.

Iran are scheduled to play Iraq on Tuesday.