Published: - Jun 14, 2021

Tasnim – Uzbekistan’s referee Ravshan Irmatov has been chosen to officiate the match between Iran and Iraq at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The well-known referee, who holds the record for officiating the most FIFA World Cup matches, has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2003.

Iran is scheduled to play Iraq on Monday at the Al Muharraq Stadium in Arad, Bahrain.

Iran is second in Group C with 15 points, two points behind leader Iraq.