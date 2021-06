Published: - Jun 22, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Shahr Khodro 2-0 to raise hopes for Iran Professional League (IPL) title.

On Monday, Arman Ramezani was on target for the Blues in the 48th minute with a left-footed strike and Mehdi Ghaedi made it 2-0 in the dying moments of the match.

With seven weeks left, Esteghlal are third, eight points adrift of IPL leaders Sepahan and Persepolis.