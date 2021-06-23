Published: - Jun 23, 2021

Tasnim – The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will make the decision about the coach of Iran national football team after the draw for the next round of World Cup qualifying.

The draw ceremony for Round 3 will be conducted on July 1 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Under the leadership of Dragan Skocic, Iran booked its place at the 2022 World Cup Qualification Round 3.

Now, the FFIRI should decide about the coach for the next stage. The Croatian coach is under contract with the federation until 2023 but media reports suggest that FFIRI would rather work with a well-known coach.