Published: - Jun 28, 2021

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team missed the chance to move top of Iran Professional League (IPL) after the team were held by Foolad Sunday night.

In the match held in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena, two teams created several opportunities but they shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Sepahan could move top of the table with an away win but remained in second place, two points behind Persepolis.

Furthermore, Paykan drew 1-1 with Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tehran.

Sirvan Ghorbani gave the visiting team a lead in the 86th minute and Reza Jabireh leveled the score in the dying moments of the match.