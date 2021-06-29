Published: - Jun 29, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team forward Cheick Diabate returned to Iran on Tuesday.

The Malian striker went to France after the Iran Professional League was halted for the 2022 World Cup qualification but failed to return to Iran due to COVID-19 flight restrictions.

He had been supposed to stay in France for 10 days but the player was forced to remain there for about a month.

Now, Diabate has returned to Iran.

Esteghlal is scheduled to meet Aluminum on Thursday.