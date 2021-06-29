Published: - Jun 29, 2021

Tasnim – Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo must wait until September 1 to better Ali Daei’s international goalscoring record.

He equaled Daei’s record in the match against France in EURO 2020 after netting two penalties in the 2-2 draw.

Ronaldo scored five goals in the competitions, which took his international total for Portugal to 109, matching the world-record mark set by Daei.

The team lost to Belgium 1-0 Sunday night and it means Ronaldo has to wait until September 1, when Portugal will face Ireland in 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Algarve.

Portugal will also play Azerbaijan on September 7 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Ronaldo will have a chance to set a new record in the matches.