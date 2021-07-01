Published: - Jul 01, 2021

PLDC - According to a Qatari outlet, Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni has reached an initial agreement with Al-Gharafa SC.

In a report on Thursday, Alkass announced the news, noting that Qatari fans will see former Esteghlal coach in the next season of the Qatar Stars League.

Earlier, Qatari outlets had reported that Stramaccioni has asked the officials of the club to hire the young talent of Esteghlal, Mehdi Ghayedi.

45-year-old Stramaccioni had a successful career in West Asia when he joined Iran's Esteghlal in 2019. Under his tutelage, the Iranian giants recorded 9 wins and 4 draws, and just 2 losses. However, just seven months into the contract, the Italian coach left Iran due to the club's failure to pay his salary.

Qatar has also been one of the destinations of Iranian players in recent years. Reports indicate that at least three other top Iranian players have conducted negotiations to join Qatari teams in the next season.

Stramaccioni's contract with Al-Gharafah may be attractive for Iranian fans as his team may face Iranian teams in the next edition of the AFC Champions League in 2022.