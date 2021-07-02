Published: - Jul 02, 2021

MNA – Iranian footballer Shahriar Moghanlou might be thinking of joining the Russian football league as his countryman Sardar Azmoun is leaving for Europe, according to an Uzbek website.

The Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun, who won the Russian Premier League this year for three years in a row with Zenit Saint Petersburg now has many offers in European football and there are reports that he might go to Italy or Portugal.

Meanwhile, Zenit Saint Petersburg is reported to be looking for a forward to replace Azmoun in preparation for the next season.

Now, some media are speculating that Persepolis striker Shahriar Moghanlou can be a replacement for Azmoun in the Russian league next season.

According to an Uzbek website called "Championat Asia", another Iranian striker will replace "Sardar Azmoun" if he leaves Zenit St. Petersburg. The Uzbek website said that Persepolis forward Moghanlou will most likely join the giant Russian team to replace Azmoun.

Moghanlou signed a three-year contract with Portuguese Primeira Liga side Santa Clara On 23 September 2020.

Later on 7 March 2021, Moghanlou joined Persian Gulf Pro League champions Persepolis on loan.