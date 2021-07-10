Published: - Jul 10, 2021

FootballLeagueWorld - Nottingham Forest have reportedly set their sights on Milad Mohammadi of Gent as they look to bolster Chris Hughton’s options at left-back ahead of 2021/22.

Hughton has lost Yuri Ribeiro this summer, whilst there’s been a decision to move Nicholas Ioannou out of the City Ground on loan. Gaetan Bong is also possibly following that pair out of the exit door, but nothing is in place to part with the 33-year-old yet.

Naturally, then, a left-back is on the Reds’ radar at this early stage of pre-season to give Tyler Blackett some much-needed competition.

As per Nick Mashiter on Twitter, there’s an interest in signing Mohammadi from Gent after he knocked back potential moves to both AEK and Ferencvaros.

The 27-year-old, who is an Iran international, made 32 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season, scoring once and registering a further five assists. There were a further five appearances in the Europa League, after Gent were knocked out of the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Forest do face competition in the race to sign Mohammadi, though, with Stade Brest known to be interested in signing a left-back this summer.

Romain Perraud, their own attack-minded full-back, has signed for Southampton this summer, with the Ligue 1 side interested in bringing in Mohammadi to replace him.

This looks like it would be decent business for Forest to complete this summer.

Mohammadi has a wealth of experience in both international football with Iran and in European competitions with Gent, with is pedigree not in question.

At 27-years-old, the left-back is heading into his peak, which is another big tick in the box for Forest, whose only current alternative to Blackett is 33.

Getting that balance between a solid option and someone who likes to attack from left-back is essential for Forest this summer.

The Iranian might just be their man.