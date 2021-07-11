Published: - Jul 11, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis and Sepahan football teams emerged victorious against their opponents in Matchweek 27 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Persepolis beat Aluminum Arak 2-0 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran. Shariyar Moghanlou and Mehdi Torabi were on target for Persepolis in the 23rd and 34th minutes.

In Isfahan, Sepahan defeated Sanat Naft 4-1. Sajjad Shahbazzadeh opened the scoring for the host in the 4th minute.

Mohammad Reza Hosseini made it 2-0 in the 35th minute. Reza Khaleghifar halved the deficit in the 71st minute. Shahbazzadeh scored Sepahan’s third goal in the 83rd minute and Ezatollah Pourghaz was on target in the injury time.

Esteghlal also beat Saipa 2-0 in Tehran. Arsalan Motahari scored from the penalty spot in the 79th minute and scored once again before the final whistle.

Tractor defeated Gol Gohar 1-0 thanks to Mohammad Abbaszadeh’s injury-time goal.

Foolad also edged past Machine Sazi 1-0 in Ahvaz. Mohammad Abshak scored the solitary goal of the match in the 8th minute.

Persepolis remains top of the table with 58 points. Sepahan is second on 56.

Esteghlal also remains third with 50 points.