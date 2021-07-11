Published: - Jul 11, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team striker Issa Alekasir will most likely miss the match against Esteghlal.

Called Tehran derby, it will be held on Thursday at the Azadi Stadium.

Alekasir suffered a foot injury in the match against Foolad and will not be ready for the match against Esteghlal.

Persepolis will meet its archrival Esteghlal in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

Persepolis midfielder Kamal Kamyabinia will also miss the derby due to an injury.