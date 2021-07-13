Ex- FFIRI President Mostafavi Appointed U-23 Manager
Tasnim – The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) appointed Dariush Mostafavi as manager of the country’s U-23 football team.
Iran is going to bring an end to its 48-year Olympic qualification drought.
On Sunday, the Iranian football federation announced that it has reached an agreement with ex-Team Melli winger Mehdi Mahdavikia for leading the U-23 football team.
Now, the federation has named Mostafavi as the manager of the team.
He is a former president of Iran Football Federation and has also played in Esteghlal and Persepolis and Iran national team.
