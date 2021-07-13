Published: - Jul 13, 2021

Tribalfootball - Brighton attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh is a target for Feyenoord.

Rotterdam media sources state Jahanbakhsh is a target for Feyenoord as they face selling Steven Berghuis this summer.

Ajax are offering a fee rising to €6.5m for Berghuis, formerly of Watford, and an agreement is close.

As such, Feyenoord have moved quickly and identified Jahanbakhsh as the successor of Berghuis.

It is as yet unclear whether it will be a loan deal or whether Jahanbakhsh will make an outright switch to Rotterdam.