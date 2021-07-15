Published: - Jul 15, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran Tuesday night.

Radosevic will accompany Persepolis in the match against Esteghlal in Tehran derby, scheduled for Thursday.

The Croatian goalie had left Persepolis for vacation in late May but didn’t return to Iran after the club failed to fulfill its financial commitment.

He joined Persepolis from Hungarian team Debrecen in 2016 but has not regularly played for the team over the past five years.

Also, Esteghlal defender Hrvoje Milic has recently left the team due to financial reasons.