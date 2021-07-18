Published: - Jul 18, 2021

Tehran Times - Faraz Kamalvand stepped down as coaching of Saipa football team just two months after he took charge of the Iranian top-flight team.

Kamalvand was appointed as Saipa coach with the aim of helping the Tehran based team avoid relegation.

He had replaced Ebrahim Sadeghi who left the team following poor results.

Saipa are on brink of relegation from Iran Professional League.

Machine Sazi have already relegated from the league and Saipa, Zob Ahana and Naft Masjed Soleyman struggle to escape relegation.