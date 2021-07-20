Published: - Jul 20, 2021

Tasnim – Zob Ahan goalkeeper Shahab Gordan was suspended for five matches after attacking the fourth official in the team’s match against Saipa.

In the match, held in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium on July 5, Gordan brought down Saipa’s forward outside the area and the referee showed him a yellow card in the 13th minute but after consulting with the fourth official, he changed his mind and showed the goalie a red card.

Shortly after that, Gordan pushed the fourth official back harshly.

The Disciplinary Committee of Iran Football League Organization has suspended Gordan for five matches and it means the goalie will miss the current season.

Zob Ahan is in danger of getting relegated from the Iran Professional League.