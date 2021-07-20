Published: - Jul 20, 2021

Tasnim – Havadar and Fajr Sepasi football teams earned promotion to the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Fajr Sepasi, founded in 1988, secured promotion to play in the IPL next season following a 3-0 win over Gol Reyhan Alborz in Karaj.

Havadar, coached by former Iran and Esteghlal forward Reza Enayati, beat Shahrdari Astara 1-0 and won promotion to Iran’s top league for the first time ever.

Machine Sazi has been relegated from the IPL and one more team will join the Tabriz-based football club in the coming weeks.