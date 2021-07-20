Published: - Jul 20, 2021

Tasnim – Mehdi Ghayedi’s goal was voted the best long-range goal in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

He won the poll with 92 percent of votes.

Tipped to be one of the stars of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Ghayedi graced the competition with a demonstration of his prodigious talent in the very first match, rifling home from 30 yards out for his second of the game in a 5-2 win against Al-Ahli Saudi.

Sharof Mukhiddinov (Pakhtakor), Yoichiro Kakitani (Nagoya Grampus), Pakorn Prempak (Port FC) and Shu Kurata (Gamba Osaka) were also nominated for the long-range goal.