Published: - Jul 21, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated already-relegated Machine Sazi 5-0 and Sepahan edged past Padideh 1-0 on Tuesday.

In Tabriz, Persepolis defeated 10-man Machine Sazi and maintained their two-point lead at the top of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Shahriar Moghanlou and Mehdi Abdi each scored two goals and Ahmad Nourollahi scored one.

Machine Sazi were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute after Mansour Bagheri received his second yellow card.

Sepahan also beat Padideh 1-0 courtesy of Yasin Salmani’s first-half goal.

In Tehran, Esteghlal defeated struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 thanks to Sobhan Khaghani’s goal.

Furthermore, Gol Gohar defeated Saipa 1-0, Tractor beat Aluminum 3-1, Sanat Naft and Mes shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Paykan drew 1-1 with Foolad and Zob Ahan lost to Nassaji 2-1.

With two weeks left, Persepolis remain top of the table with 61 points, followed by Sepahan on 59 and Esteghlal on 53 points.