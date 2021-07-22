Published: - Jul 22, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis defensive midfielder Kamal Kamyabinia, who has missed his team’s matches for several weeks, will not be ready for the next two matches either.

He is suffering from a knee injury.

Ali Shojaei will also miss the next two matches until the end of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

The winger must undergo a shoulder surgery.

With two weeks left, Persepolis leads the IPL table with 61 points, two points ahead of Sepahan.