Persepolis Players Kamyabinia, Shojaei Miss Rest of Season: IPL
Tasnim – Persepolis defensive midfielder Kamal Kamyabinia, who has missed his team’s matches for several weeks, will not be ready for the next two matches either.
He is suffering from a knee injury.
Ali Shojaei will also miss the next two matches until the end of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season.
The winger must undergo a shoulder surgery.
With two weeks left, Persepolis leads the IPL table with 61 points, two points ahead of Sepahan.
Comments powered by CComment