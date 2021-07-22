Omid Ebrahimi Signs for Al-Wakrah
Tasnim – Iranian international midfielder Omid Ebrahimi joined Qatari football club Al-Wakrah on a two-year contract.
Ebrahimi joined Al-Wakrah in the Qatar Stars League after playing three seasons for Al-Ahli.
Ebrahimi joined Al-Ahli in 2018 and became one of its key players and also its captain.
He recorded 48 appearances for Al-Ahli, scoring six goals and setting two assists.
Ebrahimi had been linked with a move to his former club Esteghlal but preferred to stay in Qatar.
