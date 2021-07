Published: - Jul 22, 2021

Tasnim – Iran national football team captain Ehsan Hajsafi has reportedly joined AEK Athens.

The 31-year-old winger, who currently plays for Iranian team Sepahan, was a member of Greek football team Olympiacos in 2018.

Hajsafi’s countryman Karim Ansarifard also plays for AEK.

Greek site Sdna has reported that Hajsafi has reached an agreement with AEK and will join the team at the end of July.