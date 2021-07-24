Published: - Jul 24, 2021

MNA – AS Rome’s new coach José Mourinho is seeking to boost the team’s attacking power by signing Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.

According to SkySport Italy, Mourinho considers Azmoun as an ideal reinforcement for the attacking line.

As Azmoun has another year of contract with Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg, the Italian club’s officials have started negotiations with the Russian side.

The 26-year-old striker has also been on the radar of several other top-flight European teams including Bayer Leverkusen that has reportedly offered an €18 million deal for the acquisition.

According to SkySport, the offer proposed by the German side are more favorable for Zenit FC but Mourinho can have a decisive role in the transfer.

Sardar Azmoun was voted as the best player of the Russian Premier Liga in the 2020-2021 season. In 84 appearances for the Russian side, the striker has scored 53 goals and provided 19 assists. He is also one of the main attacking powers in Iran’s national football team.