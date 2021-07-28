Published: - Jul 28, 2021

Tasnim – Turkish football club Kayserispor completed the signing of Iranian international defender Majid Hosseini.

The Kayseri team signed the Iranian defender from fellow Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The 25-year-old player, who joined Trabzonspor in July 2018 from Esteghlal, scored two goals in 76 matches for the Bordeaux-Mavili.

Hosseini has also played for Iran national football team 14 times.

Ali Karimi, another Iranian player, has reportedly reached an agreement with Kayserispor as well.