Persepolis claim IPL title for fifth successive time [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Paykan 2-0 to win Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fifth successive time.
Mehdi Abdi and Ahmad Nourollahi scored twice in the first half at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in Tehran.
In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Sepahan defeated Esteghlal 2-1. Reza Mirzaei and Sajad Shahbazzadeh scored for Sepahan. Mehdi Mehdipour pulled a goal back in the added time.
Also, Sanat Naft defeated already-relegated Machine Sazi 2-1 in Abadan.
Aluminum lost to Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 in Arak.
Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Nassaji in Sirjan.
Zob Ahan suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Mes in Isfahan.
Padideh and Foolad played out a goalless draw in Mashhad.
And in Tabriz, Saipa lost to Tractor 5-1 and were relegated from IPL.
