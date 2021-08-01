Football betting online with Betway

Isfahan chosen to host Iran’s Hazfi Cup final

Hazfi Cup 2021  

Iran’s Hazfi Cup

Tehran Times - The final match of Iran’s Hazfi Cup will be held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

The final match is slated for Aug. 8.

Esteghlal will play Gol Gohar in semifinals while Foolad host Malavan on Aug.4.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Tractor are Hazfi Cup defending champions.

