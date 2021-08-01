Published: - Aug 01, 2021

Tehran Times - The final match of Iran’s Hazfi Cup will be held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

The final match is slated for Aug. 8.

Esteghlal will play Gol Gohar in semifinals while Foolad host Malavan on Aug.4.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Tractor are Hazfi Cup defending champions.