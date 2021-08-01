Football betting online with Betway

Tehran Times - Faraz Kamalvand was appointed as new head coach of Iran’s Tractor football team.

The Tabriz-based football team finished in fourth place in 2020/21 Iran Professional League season.

Tractor will meet Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League on Sept. 14.

It’s Kamalvand’s second stint at Tractor. He led the Reds from 2008 to 2011.

“I am very happy since I return to my home after 10 years. I will do my best to make all Tractor fans happy. We want to shine not only in Iran league but also in the AFC Champions League,” Kamalvand shared on his Instagram account.

Kamalvand has most recently worked at Saipa.

