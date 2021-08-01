Published: - Aug 01, 2021

PLDC - According to a report by Kicker, Bayer 04 Leverkusen has abandoned efforts for signing Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun due to financial issues.

The report says the transfer would cost 30 million euros and this has pushed back the German club’s officials.

On the other hand, Leverkusen will reportedly extend Lucas Alario’s contract to solve their problem in the attacking line in a more economical solution. The team is now looking to hire a new winger. This means Azmoun will not leave for Germany at least this summer.

FC Zenit head coach Sergei Semak had earlier said that Azmoun has no special offer and will remain in the Russian club.

If the report is confirmed, one should not expect to see the Iranian Messi in a team outside Russia this season.

The 26-year-old striker had also been put on the radar of several teams including AS Rome.