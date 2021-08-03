Published: - Aug 03, 2021

Tasnim – Primeira Liga side Santa Clara has reportedly shown an interest in signing Iranian winger Mohammad Mohebi.

The 23-year-old Iranian international player currently plays for Sepahan, A Bola reported.

Sepahan coaching staff member Miguel Teixeira had previously said that Mohebi ould leave the club to sign with a foreign team after the completion of the Iranian championship.

Mohebi had been also linked with SC Braga, Boavista, and Portimonense.

This move comes after Iranian striker Shahriar Moghanlou, who was with Santa Clara last season, was loaned to Persepolis by the Azoreans.