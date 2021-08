Published: - Aug 03, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran and Persepolis defender Hossein Kanaanizadegan joined Qatari top flight football club Al Ahli.

The 27-year-old player has joined Al Ahli on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He joined Persepolis in 2019 and won Iran Professional League two times with the Iranian giants.

Kanaanizadegan is a member of Iran national football team since 2015.