Published: - Aug 03, 2021

Tehran Times - Greek football team AEK Athens have completed the signing of Iran and Sepahan winger Ehsan Hajisafi.

The 31-year-old player has joined AEK from Sepahan as a free agent player on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Hajisafi will wear No. 26 in AEK Athens.

He has already played for Greek teams Panionios and Olympiacos.

Hajisafi has joined his countryman Karim Ansarifard at AEK.

He is a member of Iran national football team since 2008.