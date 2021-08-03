Published: - Aug 03, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football team has set its sight on signing Sepahan striker Sajad Shahbazzadeh.

Media reports suggest that the Iran Professional League champion is going to hire the player for the upcoming season.

Shahbazzadeh was named as the best goalscorer of the team and the IPL with 20 goals.

Portuguese club Santa Clara has asked 500,000 euros for Shahriyar Moghanlou and Persepolis cannot afford to spend such type of transfer fee.

Sepahan is reportedly going to reach an agreement with Santa Clara to sign Moghanlou.