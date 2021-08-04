Football betting online with Betway

Tehran Times - Iran international forward Kaveh Rezaei joined Belgian side OH Leuven on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old player signed a contract with the First Division A for one season with an option for an extra year.

Rezaei has joined Leuven from Club Brugge. In a hundred games in the Jupiler Pro League, Rezaei has scored 39 goals.

The Iranian international joined Sporting Charleroi in June 2017. In his first season he scored 16 times.

He joined Club Brugge in 2018 on a four-year contract.

Now, he is going to start a new chapter in his footballing career.

