Published: - Aug 07, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran national football team will start training camp for the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualification from Aug. 25.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will play Syria eight days later in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Head of The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem met Iran coach Dragan Skocic on Friday and talked about the team’s preparation program for the competition.

Iran have been drawn in Group A along with South Korea, the UAE, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Group B consists of Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, China and Oman.

Group winners and runners-up will qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The third teams will play a two-legged playoff. The winners then advance to an inter-confederation playoff, to be played June 2022.