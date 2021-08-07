Published: - Aug 07, 2021

PLDC - Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun scored two goals for Zenit FC on Saturday to play a major role in 3-2 victory over Krasnodar.

On matchday three of the Russian Premier League, Azmoun scored two goals in the 9th and 35th minutes. Zenit eventually won the game 3-2 and now sits top of the table with 9 points after three consecutive victories.

Meanwhile, some reports are emerging from Russian media that Zenit FC and Bayer Leverkusen have agreed on Azmoun’s transfer to the Bundesliga side.

A host of Russian media such as Rusfootball and Euro-football cited a Telegram channel dubbed ‘Perv Sport’ that quotes a source in Zenit as saying that agreement has been reached and will be officially announced soon.

German media had earlier reported that Leverkusen has dropped Azmoun’s transfer due to financial reasons. The 26-year-old striker’s contract with Zenit FC will end in 2022.