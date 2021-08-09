Foolad beat Esteghlal to win Iran’s Hazfi Cup [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Foolad football team defeated Esteghlal on Sunday and claimed Iran’s Hazfi Cup for the first time.
Foolad defeated Esteghlal 4-2 in penalty shootout in Isfahan's Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium after a 0-0 draw.
Foolad also qualified for the 2021/22 AFC Champions League as Hazfi Cup winners.
Esteghlal are the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup competition, winning the titles seven times.
The Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975.
