Foolad beat Esteghlal to win Iran’s Hazfi Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Foolad football team defeated Esteghlal on Sunday and claimed Iran’s Hazfi Cup for the first time.

Foolad defeated Esteghlal 4-2 in penalty shootout in Isfahan's Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium after a 0-0 draw.

Foolad also qualified for the 2021/22 AFC Champions League as Hazfi Cup winners.

Esteghlal are the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup competition, winning the titles seven times.

The Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975.

